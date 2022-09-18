The U.S. Marshals say two more of the Golden Empire’s Most Wanted have been arrested.

The Marshals said Brian Torres, 29, was arrested by Kern County sheriff’s deputies last week.

Torres is considered a high-risk sex offender and has a criminal history that includes burglary, assault with great bodily injury and sexual battery.

Marshals said a Wasco gang member was taken into custody thanks to a viewer tip.

Joel Arrazate, 23, is a member of the Wasco 13 street gang and was arrested on Sept. 14.

Arrazate’s criminal history includes burglary, vandalism, battery, and carrying a loaded firearm as a gang member.

