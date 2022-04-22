The U.S. Marshals have arrested two men considered high-risk sex offenders recently featured on “Golden Empire Most Wanted.”

The Marshals office said Steven Villareal, 42, turned himself in last week. He has a criminal history that includes sexual battery, vehicle theft and failure to register as a sex offender.

Kenneth Meredith, a 54-year-old man featured on “Most Wanted” on April 14, turned himself in the next day following his segment.

