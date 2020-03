A tip from a 17 News viewer helped authorities track down a wanted sex offender this weekend.

Noe Lucero was featured on last week’s Golden Empire Most Wanted. He was wanted for allegedly violating parole.

Lucero is a convicted sex offender whose criminal history included child molestation.

The Marshals office said a viewer tipped them off, and Marshals arrested Lucero on Saturday. He is being held without bail.

