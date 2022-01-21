Morgan Clayton

President & Founder of Tel-Tec Security Systems, Inc and Tel-Tec Monitoring, Inc which has corporate headquarters in Bakersfield, California since 1982.

Morgan was born and raised in Bakersfield California, married to his wife Gloria where they have raised 3 children.

He attended Freemont High School, Bakersfield High School and Bakersfield College.

He is on the Board of Directors for Cal State University Bakersfield, Foundation Board, Mid State Development Board, Dignity Health Memorial/Mercy Hospital Board of Directors and Chairman of the Board – Mercy Hospitals.

His passion: Security, Surveillance and Fire Life Safety Systems, Services and Technology since 1982.

Gives back to the community: Since the fall of 1999, he is the vision behind the Leaders in Life Youth Conference; a youth conference for teens by teens.

Community Reinvestment: In small business start ups, business mentorship and a partner in Kern Venture Group.