Monday Moneywise Minute

David Anderson is a fiduciary financial advisor and co-owner of Moneywise Wealth Management. As a licensed investment advisor representative, he works closely with clients by preparing financial plans, making investment recommendations and developing strategies to help clients get on track towards achieving their financial goals.

David is also the lead host of “the Moneywise Guys” radio show + podcast which airs LIVE from noon to 1:00 p.m. weekdays on KERN 1180 AM and 96.1 FM.

David has 15+ years of financial planning experience, with a specialty in retirement planning and portfolio management. He studied technical sales at Weber State University in Ogden, Utah and hold his Series 65 license.

