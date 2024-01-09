Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Martin Luther King Day celebrates the beauty of our diversity. It reminds us that our differences are not divisions but rather threads woven into the rich tapestry of humanity. By coming together to support this day, we embrace the unity that arises from understanding, respect, and appreciation for each other’s unique stories.

We shine a spotlight on the remarkable local community leaders and businesses in Kern County. Together, we ignite the flames of change, unity, and a collective aspiration to create a community that continually strives for progress.

Local Community Leader Spotlight

Traco Matthews is the Chief Health Equity Officer (CHEO) for Kern Health Systems (KHS). Working with the Executive team, he provides leadership in the design and implementation of KHS’s business strategies, stakeholder relationships, and community programs to ensure health equity is prioritized and addressed. Traco brings extensive leadership skills, a strong diversity, equity, and inclusion vision, and deep community connections to this critical position in Kern County’s local Medi-Cal managed care health plan.

Traco continually seeks to improve culture, processes, and outcomes through his work at KHS and in the community. He uses his experience in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors to contribute human-centered strategic analysis, effective leadership development, and expertise in building trust with Kern Family Health Care members and other important stakeholders including providers and community partners.

In addition to coaching leaders and staff at KHS, he teaches business courses at California State University, Bakersfield, provides mentoring for leaders on diversity, equity, inclusion, justice, and belonging, and serves as a local pastor and community advocate. He graduated from the University of California, Davis with a bachelor’s degree in Economics in 2001, and from California State University, Bakersfield, with an M.B.A. in 2017.