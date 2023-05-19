BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — After two years of public scrutiny, there is still little information about Trezell Phillip West and Jacqueline Gabrielle Vasquez West who were convicted Friday in connection to the disappearance of their adopted sons, Orrin and Orson.

The two were found guilty of five of seven counts, including murder. The jury found the Wests guilty in the death of Orrin.

Trezell West, 36, and Jacqueline West, 33, had no local arrest records prior to December 2020.

When the boys were reported missing from their home in California City in December 2020, there were many searches and prayer vigils in California City and Bakersfield for Orrin and Orson, but the Wests never attended.

In the months following the missing persons report, the extended West family utilized social media to post prayers for the boys, but no posts were made by Trezell and Jacqueline.

It is confirmed by a high school yearbook that Trezell graduated from Bakersfield High School in 2004, but there is still little to no information about their background.

The Wests had four other children living with them who were seized when Orrin and Orson were reported missing.

The Wests are due to be sentenced on July 13.