BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial of the adoptive parents of Orrin and Orson West should begin by the end of the month, court officials say.

A motions hearing in the case of Trezell and Jacqueline West is set for next week and jury selection is expected to begin the week of March 20. Opening statements are expected to be presented at the end of March, officials said.

Prosecutors allege Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, were killed about three months before the Wests reported them missing Dec. 21, 2020, from their California City home. Their bodies have not been found.

The Wests are charged with second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and child cruelty, among other offenses.

Trezell West, 36, told authorities the boys were playing outside while he gathered firewood. He said he briefly went inside and when he came back out the boys had vanished. Jacqueline West, 33, backed up his claims.

Dozens of searches have been conducted and digging performed at sites in California City and Bakersfield.