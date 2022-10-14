Jacqueline and Trezell West were arraigned in March on charges including murder.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial of Jacqueline and Trezell West, charged with murder and other offenses in the deaths of two adopted boys whose disappearance sparked a massive search and national media interest, was postponed Friday to early next year.

The Wests, who were set to begin trial later this month, are now scheduled for trial on Jan. 30 after defense counsel said they were still receiving evidence — including thousands of pages of documents on information retrieved from cellphones and computers — and need more time to prepare.

Judge John W. Lua granted the postponement over the objection of the Wests, finding it necessary for defense attorneys to properly prepare.

Alekxia Torres Stallings, one of Jacqueline West’s attorneys, said they had received DNA evidence and body-camera footage and were awaiting the cellphone and computer evidence.

The bodies of Orrin and Orson West have not been found and prosecutors have not revealed the manner in which they believe they died.

Prosecutors allege Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, were killed about three months before the Wests reported them missing Dec. 21, 2020.

Dozens of searches have been conducted and digging performed at sites in California City and Bakersfield.

A criminal protective order bars the Wests from seeing their two biological children and two remaining adopted children. Prosecutors sought the order out of concerns the Wests would influence the children about the criminal case.

A gag order issued in March remains in effect and bars prosecutors and the Wests’ attorneys, investigators and court staff from speaking about the case.