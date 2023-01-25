Jacqueline and Trezell West were arraigned in March on charges including murder.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The couple charged with murder in the deaths of adopted sons Orrin and Orson West were assigned a courtroom for trial Wednesday morning.

Trezell and Jacqueline West are due back in Superior Court on Monday in the courtroom of Judge Charles R. Brehmer to schedule future hearings. It’s likely the trial won’t start for at least several weeks as Brehmer’s courtroom is currently occupied with another case and several attorneys handling the West matter are in trial.

Prosecutors allege Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, were killed about three months before the Wests reported them missing Dec. 21, 2020. Their bodies have not been found.

Dozens of searches have been conducted and digging performed at sites in California City and Bakersfield.

A criminal protective order bars the Wests from seeing their two biological children and two remaining adopted children. Prosecutors sought the order out of concerns the Wests would influence the children about the criminal case.