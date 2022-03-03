BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the adoptive parents of young Orrin and Orson West now accused of their murder, another set of parents whose children were put in the care of the same people are asking — what about their sons?

Madgenia Williams says she has not seen her sons, Gullermo, 8, and Eleuctero Parra, 10, for five years – and at some point, she said, they were placed in the foster care of Trezell and Jacqueline West–the couple charged Wednesday in the alleged murders of Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, after more than a year of investigation.

By that time, though Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said Orrin and Orson had already been dead for three months.

Which leaves Madgenia Williams in anguish. Where are her boys?

She and Israel Munoz, the boys’ stepfather, said Kern County Child Protective Services isn’t giving them any answers.

“We don’t know where they are,” said Williams.

“We have no idea if they’re alive or not,” said Munoz.

“I’m asking for proof of life,” Williams added.

Proof of life is usually a phrase associated with kidnapping. Williams said a court official told her, in confidence, that her sons’ initial foster care placement was with Trezell and Jacqueline West, which she said scares her.

“They’re been there six years now,” Williams said. “They were adopted out in 2018 to the Wests and then from there I’ve seen and heard nothing from them.”

Kern County Human Services told 17 News it can’t comment on any aspect of Williams’ story.

Munoz said the whole system is unfair.

“It’s breathtaking but that’s how CPS does things,” he said. “CPS will come in your house, they break up families that don’t need to be broken up and then they give your kids away like they’re puppies. I mean, where’s our constitutional rights?”

Williams said the situation is part of a bigger issue: Helplessness born of multi-generational incarceration. She said she was raised as a ward of the Los Angeles County court system from age 2. She has been to prison herself, and now one of her sons, raised largely in foster care, has developmental issues that she fears will impact his life. And the chain continues.

“My father and my mother went to jail, to prison, for murder,” she said. “And I’ve lived with my grandma. Being that I am a ward of the court, every child that I have by law they have the right to take because I am a state baby and this is the flaw we should fix today. Because just because we are victims and we have no mothers, that should not be held above our heads.”

Gullermo and Eleuctero Parra, where are you? It’s a simple question their birth mother would like an answer to.

The Department of Human Services told 17 News, however, that the children of wards of the court or those who were once court-supervised minors are not subject to removal from their homes without additional cause.

“If a dependent child of the court has a baby while in foster care, that baby does not absolutely also become a dependent child of the court,” DHS spokeswoman Jana Slagle wrote in an email. “There are many factors that would be addressed in that type of situation.

“Once a dependent child of the court turns 18 or 21 depending on their desire to remain in care — under AB12 children in California may remain in foster care until their 21 with certain stipulations. – they are no longer considered a dependent of the court and are no longer under the jurisdiction of the court,” Slagle wrote.