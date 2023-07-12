BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sentencing of Trezell and Jacqueline West, found guilty of charges including second-degree murder after their two youngest adopted sons disappeared in 2020, will not go forward on Thursday, according to court officials.

The reason for the postponement may be discussed and another sentencing date set Thursday morning.

Sentencing postponements are a common occurrence and can be requested due to attorney unavailability or requests for additional reports, among other reasons.

After a weekslong trial, jurors found Trezell West, 36, and Jacqueline West, 33, guilty of second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and child cruelty regarding the death of Orrin, 4, but failed to reach verdicts on second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with 3-year-old Orson’s death. A guilty verdict for child cruelty was returned regarding Orson.

The prosecution could retry the Wests on the hung counts. That decision could be announced Thursday.

The Wests reported Orrin and Orson missing from their California City home on Dec. 21, 2020. Prosecutors say the boys died three months earlier while the family was still living at an apartment in Bakersfield.