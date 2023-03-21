Jacqueline and Trezell West were arraigned in March of last year on charges including murder.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dozens of potential jurors were ordered to return later in the week as jury selection continues for the trial of a California City couple charged in the deaths of two of their adopted children.

While many prospective jurors were excused from the 126 called to report Tuesday, several dozen will return Thursday. They’ll join dozens more who filled out questionnaires Monday and were told to come back.

On Thursday, attorneys will question potential jurors and begin selecting people to serve. The trial is expected to last more than a month.

Trezell West, 36, and Jacqueline West, 33, are charged with offenses including second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of Orrin, 4, and Orson West, 3. The boys went missing more than two years ago and their bodies have not been found.

Jury selection continues Wednesday.