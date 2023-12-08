BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A federal judge won’t reconsider his dismissal of multiple defendants from a $40 million lawsuit filed by the biological mother of Orrin and Orson West, the two boys who went missing in 2020 and whose adoptive parents were convicted of murder earlier this year.

On Wednesday, Senior U.S. District Judge John A. Mendez denied a motion to reconsider his earlier ruling, according to court filings. He found attorneys for plaintiffs Ryan Dean and her mother, Dana Moorer, failed to show the motion was warranted.

“In their motion and supporting papers, plaintiffs fail to set forth any new facts to support their arguments,” Mendez wrote in a court filing. “Plaintiffs also repeated several arguments in this motion that were previously raised and rejected in their opposition to defendants’ motions to dismiss.”

Additionally, he said, they didn’t follow the court’s order instructing them to contact opposing counsel to discuss “the contemplated motion and any potential resolution” before filing.

The suit sought damages for alleged civil rights violations and wrongful death.

Earlier this year, Mendez determined it failed to substantiate any claim against Kim Johnson, director of the California Department of Social Services, the Kern County Department of Human Services, Dena Murphy, former KCDHS director and social worker Anna Zavala-Garza. He dismissed them from the suit.

In 2016, Dean was suspected of child abuse after she took Orrin to Memorial Hospital for a broken leg. According to the suit, Dean filed reunification requests and completed parenting classes to regain custody but had no luck. In 2017, she gave birth to Orson only to have him removed a week later.

In late 2018, both boys were removed from a foster home and placed with the Wests. Afterward, Dean noticed during visits that her children seemed scared and were losing weight and Orson had scratches on his face, the suit says.

Dean shared her concerns with Kern County Human Services but believes they did nothing in response, the suit says. Later, Moorer filed a request to have the children placed with her, but in 2019 the department revoked Dean’s parental rights “without explanation” and denied Moorer’s request, the suit says.

Trezell and Jacqueline West reported the boys missing from their California City home on Dec. 21, 2020. The Kern County Grand Jury indicted them in March of last year on charges including second-degree murder, and they were found guilty of multiple charges.

Both are serving 15 years to life in prison, plus four years. They’re the only remaining defendants in the suit.