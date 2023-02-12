BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The couple charged in the deaths of their adopted sons Orrin and Orson West are due back in court this week.

Prosecutors alleged that 4-year–old Orrin and 3-year-old Orson West were killed about three months before their adoptive parents reported them missing on Dec. 21, 2020. The boys’ bodies have not been found to this day.

Thursday’s hearing will be a status conference to possibly set a trial schedule.

Prosecutor Eric Smith is currently in a trial that could last until late February and attorneys representing Trezell and Jacqueline West said they are awaiting more evidence and aren’t ready to move forward with the case.