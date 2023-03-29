BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A California City police officer became suspicious shortly after responding to the home of Trezell and Jacqueline West for a report of two missing children.

He checked the backyard — where the Wests said the children had been playing — and saw no prints made by a child’s shoe, Officer Brian Hansen testified. There was a shoeprint that appeared to made from a sandal, nothing else.

Hansen, after finding no evidence of children wandering away from the home on Aspen Avenue, again spoke to the Wests.

“This is not a normal situation,” Hansen says in a body-worn camera video that was played in court Tuesday. “These kids didn’t just walk away.”

He told the Wests to tell him the truth.

Trezell West stuck to what he initially told police — he was gathering firewood then noticed Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, were gone and searched for them. He made reference to the boys being Black and how that was impacting the police response.

Hansen’s testimony comes on the second day of Trezell and Jacqueline West’s trial on charges including second-degree murder in the deaths of Orrin and Orson.

The boys’ bodies have not been found, but prosecutor Eric Smith has said evidence — including interviews with the Wests’ other children — indicates they were killed in September 2020, three months before the Wests reported them missing.

