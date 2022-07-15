Jacqueline and Trezell West were arraigned in March on charges including murder.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The couple charged in the deaths of Orrin and Orson West had their murder trial pushed back to October during a hearing Friday morning.

Trezell West, 35, and Jacqueline West, 32, are now scheduled for trial Oct. 24. The previous date was July 25.

The postponement was made over the objection of the Wests. Timothy Hennessy, representing Trezell West, told the court the October date is the earliest he’ll be ready as he needs to review a voluminous amount of discovery.

The bodies of Orrin, 4, and Orson. 3, have not been found. Prosecutors have not revealed the manner in which they believe the boys died.

A gag order issued in March bars prosecutors and the Wests’ attorneys, investigators and court staff from speaking about the case.

Among the charges against the Wests is an allegation they induced a minor to assist in committing a crime, suggesting at least one of the Wests’ other children witnessed what happened and will be called to testify.

Prosecutors allege Orrin and Orson were killed about three months before the Wests reported them missing from their California City home on Dec. 21, 2020.

Dozens of searches have been conducted and digging performed at sites in California City and Bakersfield.

A criminal protective order bars the Wests from seeing their two biological children and two remaining adopted children. Prosecutors sought the order out of concerns the Wests would influence the children about the criminal case.