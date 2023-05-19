BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Trezell and Jacqueline West, the adoptive parents of two young boys who were reported missing in 2020, have been found guilty of second-degree murder and other offenses.

A jury reached verdicts on five of the seven charges after a weekslong trial in which dozens of people testified and more than 100 exhibits were presented.

Jurors found the Wests guilty of second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and child cruelty regarding Orrin West, 4, but failed to reach verdicts on second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with Orson’s death. A guilty verdict for child cruelty was returned regarding Orson.

The boys’ bodies have not been found.

Second-degree murder carries a prison term of 15 years to life. The couple was also convicted of falsely reporting an emergency.

Sentencing is set for July 13.

The Wests reported Orrin and Orson missing from their California City home on Dec. 21, 2020. Prosecutors say the boys died three months earlier while the family was still living at an apartment in Bakersfield.

Prosecutor Eric Smith said the Wests — who had six children — were abusive to the adopted ones, and in September 2020 Orrin died. They then came up with a plan to kill Orson and dispose of the bodies, he said.

Defense counsel argued authorities focused on their clients at the expense of thoroughly investigating other possibilities, including whether the boys were kidnapped by a sex offender or someone from their biological family.

This article will be updated.