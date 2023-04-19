BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This week, jurors in the trial of Trezell and Jacqueline West will be taken to multiple locations in Bakersfield and California City to view sites of relevance to the case.

The Wests, whose trial began last month, are charged with murder and other crimes in the deaths of adopted sons Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, whose bodies have not been found since the couple reported them missing on Dec. 21, 2020. Prosecutors allege the boys died three months earlier, before the Wests moved from an apartment in Bakersfield to a house in California City.

The Wests maintain their innocence and told authorities they believe the boys were taken from their backyard.

Taking jurors outside the courtroom for “jury views” is a relatively rare move, one that carries risks a judge must weigh and determine are worth taking to let the jury see in-person alleged crime scenes and other locations of interest, said local attorneys Kyle J. Humphrey and Jared M. Thompson, of Humphrey & Thompson, who are not connected to the case.

The defense or prosecution can request a jury view, but the judge makes the call whether to go.

“It needs to be justified because you’re generally talking about security concerns, expenses, liability, getting your jury out there, your alternates out there, and your court staff . . .,” Humphrey said. Defendants are not entitled to go.

In his decades of practicing law, Humphrey has only had a handful of trials that included a jury view.

“It’s not a common event,” he said.

Jurors aren’t allowed to ask questions or even speak among themselves at a jury view, Thompson said. Doing so runs the risk of them deliberating over what they see.

Thompson said he thinks that’s why judges often deny jury views — there’s the risk of prejudice or error and other factors that can come up on appeal.

The scene may no longer accurately reflect what conditions were like at the time of the alleged offense, something might be said to influence a juror, bystanders may attempt to intimidate or harass a jury, Thompson said. Locations in heavily-populated areas will have to be closed off to the public.

“Whoever is making the motion (for a jury view), it’s got to be detailed and it has to have pretty compelling reasons for a judge to grant it because no matter where it’s at you’re going to run into those kinds of security issues, geographical issues, difficulty in maintaining a secure perimeter,” Thompson said.

A judge may determine maps, photos, diagrams or other evidence will give the jury an accurate depiction of a scene.

So why bother with a jury view?

Humphrey said there are times when talking about the dynamics of how something took place and where it happened is no substitute to seeing the location for yourself. In a case involving a shooting, for example, there may be walls or other obstructions at the scene that show a defendant could not have shot someone from the location a witness placed them at.

“Other times I think it’s scary for the defense to do it because you simply have no idea what the jury’s going to be looking at while they’re there,” Humphrey said. “You have an idea of what you want them to pick up from the scene, that you’ll argue later, but people form their memories for all kinds of reasons outside the control of the judge or the courts and they could walk away with something that had nothing to do with the dispute in the case and make a decision based on that.”

Humphrey said he’s seen requests for a jury view where there could be benefits both for the prosecution and defense.

But in most instances, Humphrey said, jury views happen at trials involving serious felonies and in which a large amount of evidence is presented. How much impact a jury view ultimately has in the outcome of a trial is a question that’s nearly impossible to answer, he said.