BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In speaking with Jacqueline West shortly after she reported two of her children missing, then-Lt. Jesse Hightower noticed something off about her demeanor.

It’s not what she showed, Hightower said, but what she failed to show. Her adopted sons Orrin, 4, and Orrin, 3, were missing from her California City home yet there was no indication of frustration, anxiety or anger, he said.

“She just seemed neutral,” Hightower said Tuesday, the fifth day of trial for Jacqueline West and her husband, Trezell West, on charges including murder in the deaths of Orrin and Orson.

The boys’ bodies have not been found. The couple have pleaded not guilty and defense counsel say they had nothing to do with the boys’ disappearance. The couple told authorities Orrin and Orson had been playing outside as Trezell West gathered wood. Trezell West briefly went inside and when he came back out the boys were gone, the couple said.

Prosecutors, however, said the boys were killed three months before the Wests reported them missing on the evening of Dec. 21, 2020. The couple’s other children told authorities the boys hadn’t been seen for weeks. One child said he witnessed Orrin die, prosecutor Eric Smith said during opening statements last week.

Hightower, who is now chief of the California City Police Department, testified the course of the investigation changed after the other children were interviewed. He said they served search warrants and contacted the FBI to dig in the backyard of the Wests’ home and to analyze cellphones and computers seized from the couple.

