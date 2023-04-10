BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The realtor who helped Trezell and Jacqueline West purchase a house in California City and the owner of a pest control business that serviced the property faced questioning Monday that mainly focused on how many children they saw during their visits.

Both said they didn’t count the children and couldn’t give an exact figure, but realtor Rick Dees recalled seeing one child sitting with an “upset” look as other children played happily around him. He asked the Wests about the boy and they told him the child was always upset.

In court, Dees identified a photo of Orson West as the upset child he believes he saw on Sept. 11, 2020, three months before Orson, 3, and Orrin 4, were reported missing. They were the youngest of the six children the Wests’ cared for.

Dees’ testimony came on the fourth day of Trezell and Jacqueline West’s trial. The couple is charged with second-degree murder, among other offenses, in the deaths of the adopted boys, who prosecutors say were killed three months before reported missing.

Defense counsel has said the couple had nothing to do with the boys’ disappearance. The trial is expected to last until early June.

Following Dees’ testimony, Joseph Karschamroon, owner of Antelope Valley Pest Control, testified he saw a lot of children when he went to the couple’s home on Sept. 15, 2020, but repeatedly said he didn’t count them and couldn’t give a number.

The prosecution alleges both Orrin and Orson died sometime in September 2020.

This article will be updated.