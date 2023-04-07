BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After months of anticipation, the trial of Trezell and Jacqueline West kicked off last week with a prosecutor laying out the evidence that resulted in murder charges against the couple in the deaths of their two youngest adopted children.

The trial resumes Monday following a week-long break. Another, as yet unidentified, witness called by the prosecution will take the stand and an hour-long video played for the jury.

Massive interest in the case began building after Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, were reported missing from a California City home in December 2020. Trezell and Jacqueline West were arrested in March of last year after prosecutors said evidence showed the boys died three months before the adoptive parents said they went missing.

During opening statements, prosecutor Eric Smith said the couple’s four other children told authorities Orrin and Orson hadn’t been seen for weeks. One child, 10 at the time, said he witnessed Orrin die, Smith said.

Video surveillance footage showed no one could have snatched the children from the night the couple called police, Smith said. Trezell and Jacqueline West’s story — that Trezell was gathering firewood as the children played outside, briefly entered the home and came back out to find the children gone — doesn’t hold up, the prosecutor said.

Defense attorneys have argued police botched the investigation by failing to interview registered sex offenders in the area until a week passed, using inappropriate interview techniques on the Wests’ other children and ignoring certain leads, including one from a woman who claimed to have seen Orrin and Orson in Texas.

There is a gag order in the case barring attorneys, investigators and others connected to the case from speaking about it. The order also applies to investigative documents.

The trial is expected to last into June.

Videos

Jurors watched several hours of video footage during the first week, the longest being a two-hour interview of Trezell West with California City police and the FBI.

The interview, which took place a day after the Wests reported the children missing on Dec. 21, 2020, begins smoothly. Trezell West is calm and laughs at times as he speaks about his background. The questioning moves on to the events of the previous night.

More than an hour in, the mood takes a sharp turn. Police call West a liar. They say the boys were never at the home day the before. And they note his earlier, apparently jovial mood.

“You know where they’re at,” the officer tells West. “You haven’t even shed a tear.”

West becomes defensive. He sticks to his story despite an officer repeatedly telling him it doesn’t make sense. When told he’s not under arrest, West talks a little longer then leaves.

Jurors also viewed surveillance video from multiple homes in the area of the Wests’ California City home. Orrin and Orson aren’t seen in any of them.

Police body-worn camera footage was shown to the jury. Some of the footage captured initial interviews with the Wests, including questioning inside their home on Aspen Avenue.

Witnesses

California City police Officer Brian Hansen has by far spent the longest time on the witness stand. His testimony lasted all day March 29 and part of March 30.

Hansen testified no children’s shoeprints were found in the dirt where Trezell West had said Orrin and Orson were playing the evening they were reported missing. Police dogs found no scent of them outside the home. Extensive searches involving multiple agencies and a helicopter turned up nothing.

Even inside the West home there was little evidence of young children, Hansen said.

Defense counsel attempted to rebuff those claims. Alekxia Torres Stallings, one of the attorneys representing Jacqueline West, displayed photos taken inside the home of presents that had been wrapped for the boys and stockings hung for them, a bunk bed put together for Orson, a used diaper located in a bathroom and eight dining room chairs — one for each member of the West family.

Torres Stallings suggested those items and more indicated Orrin and Orson had recently been there.

Under further questioning by Smith, the prosecutor, Hansen said he searched the Wests’ home on Dec. 22, 2020. The photos shown by Torres Stallings weren’t taken until a week later after police served a warrant. Hansen testified he doesn’t know what happened in the home in the intervening period.

Some neighbors of the Wests took the stand.

Robyn Plantz lived on Proctor Boulevard in a home directly behind the Wests. She lived there for 21 years before moving to New Mexico.

Plantz testified she had a pool in her backyard she cleaned every day. A fence separated her backyard from the Wests’, but there were gaps in it and she said she had a pretty clear view into their yard.

She said she saw a man in the Wests’ backyard carrying something the night the boys were reported missing but didn’t see or hear children.

“There was never, in 21 years, any children in that backyard,” she said.

Jesse Dobbins, who lived across the street from the Wests and has since moved to Texas, testified he gave police access to his Google Nest camera. Full-length video capability had been disabled because he and his wife were planning to move, but the motion-activated camera took still photos of the Wests’ van parked out front and law enforcement arriving the night the boys were reported missing.

Later, as the case garnered more attention, Dobbins saw far more people than usual go by the street. He testified he saw someone pull up and throw a brick through a window of the Wests’ home then speed off. On multiple occasions, there were people “monkeying around in the yard.”

And he ended up dealing with annoyances too as a result of the publicity. Dobbins said people went through his trash, tried to get in his house and got the cellphone number of a relative.

Dobbins and Plantz were the last witnesses to testify. The trial resumes at 9 a.m. Monday and will be live-tweeted by 17 News.