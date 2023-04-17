BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After establishing Bakersfield police Detective John Ryan had never conducted a missing child investigation that didn’t involve a runaway and hadn’t reviewed video or transcripts of earlier interviews with a California City couple who reported their children missing, a defense attorney honed in on his interrogation technique.

Attorney Alekxia Torres Stallings, focusing on how Ryan questioned Jacqueline West, her client, during an interview at California City police headquarters, ripped through a series of questions: Did he tell Jacqueline West she would lose her family, friends, husband and house? “Yes,” Ryan said.

Raising her voice, Torres Stallings asked if he repeatedly told West her other children would be taken away, and that jurors would find her guilty at trial? “Yes,” Ryan said.

One last question: Did he promise to apologize to West if he was wrong? “Yes,” Ryan said.

“I’m going to hold you to that,” Torres Stallings said as she spun away, telling the court she had no further questions.

Prosecutor Eric Smith objected to her last comment as argumentative. Judge Charles R. Brehmer sustained the objection and ordered Torres Stallings’ remark stricken from the record.

Torres Stallings’ fiery cross-examination of Ryan occurred Monday, the ninth day of trial for West and her husband, Trezell West, on charges including second-degree murder in the deaths of their adopted sons Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3. The couple reported the children missing Dec. 21, 2020. Their bodies have not been found, and prosecutors allege the boys died three months before they were reported missing.

Ryan, who testified on multiple days, interviewed the Wests on Dec. 22, 2020. He works as a liaison officer with the FBI, and was one of dozens of law enforcement officers who worked the case.

He accused Jacqueline West of lying. He said the evidence doesn’t support what she and her husband said happened, namely that Trezell West was gathering firewood in the backyard while the boys played outside, and when he came back out after dropping off some wood inside the children were gone.

Ryan during the interview referred to surveillance footage he said shows the Wests leaving their home on Dec. 19, 2020, with only four children before traveling to Bakersfield. The Wests had custody of six children at the time, two biological children and four adopted boys.

The Wests told investigators they took all the children in the van to Trezell West’s mother’s home, dropped off four children there and returned with only Orrin and Orson.

Torres Stallings played the footage Monday. It’s taken from a home west of the Wests’ house, across an intervening yard and at a distance that distinguishing characteristics can’t be made out. She asked Ryan to watch as figures enter the Wests’ white van.

“Do you know if any of the individuals were carrying children that day?” Torres Stallings asked. Ryan said it didn’t appear they were. She asked if he was sure. “No,” he said.

Another clip shows the van return to the home and people get out. Torres Stallings again asked Ryan if he could tell if anyone was carrying a child. He said he couldn’t.

This article will be updated.