BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s not that she doesn’t care about her adopted children, Jacqueline West said. She loves them, but it’s a different emotion from what she feels for her biological children.

West said that in response to questioning from a Bakersfield police detective who told her if he was in her position and had two young children missing he’d be going out of his mind. He noted she showed little emotion during a lengthy interview.

Video of that interview was played Wednesday and Thursday at the trial of Jacqueline and her husband, Trezell West. The couple are charged with murder and other crimes in the deaths of Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, their two youngest adopted children.

Prosecutors say the boys died three months before the Wests reported them missing from their California City home on Dec. 21, 2020. The boys’ bodies have not been found and the Wests have pleaded not guilty. They have said the boys were playing outside and disappeared after Trezell West, gathering firewood, briefly went inside.

Late Thursday afternoon, prosecutor Eric Smith played a second interview authorities had with Jacqueline West on Dec. 22, 2020, after they interviewed her husband.

BPD Detective John Ryan tells her their stories don’t match. And he emphasizes her two biological children and two other adopted children said they haven’t seen Orrin and Orson for months. He tells her to tell him the truth.

“You’re a mom,” Ryan tells her. “You’re supposed to love your children. You’re supposed to do everything in your power to protect them.”

Ryan tells her people make mistakes, sometimes horrible mistakes. He says they’ll eventually figure out what happened.

“I’m telling you, I don’t know,” Jacqueline West says when asked where the boys are. As with the first interview, she sticks with what she originally said: The boys had been playing outside and disappeared.

As to why her other children would lie, Jacqueline West says she doesn’t know. She says they don’t get along with Orrin and Orson.

Also Thursday, Josiah West, one of Trezell West’s brothers, testified, as did Charles Pettus, the biological father of Orson. To read the live tweets from the morning session, click here. For the afternoon session, click here.

The rest of Jacqueline West’s second interview will be played Friday morning, the eighth day of trial. Closing arguments aren’t expected until early June.