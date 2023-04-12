BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Latoya Spry Sanders became teary-eyed, her voice trembling as she identified a photo of Orrin and Orson West in court Wednesday morning.

Sanders fostered the boys for about a year. She didn’t give birth to them, but said she loved them as if they were her own.

“I have thousands of pictures of them,” Sanders said. “Every picture that you see out there is from me.”

Orrin and Orson were removed from her home after an unfounded accusation regarding her biological daughter, Sanders said. They were eventually adopted by Trezell and Jacqueline West.

The boys are now presumed dead, and the Wests are on trial on charges including second-degree murder. It’s alleged Orrin and Orson were killed three months before the Wests reported them missing Dec. 21, 2020. The Wests have pleaded not guilty.

The boys’ bodies have not been found.

During her testimony on the sixth day of trial, Sanders said her biological children accepted Orrin and Orson. She fostered Orrin from the age of 4 months, and Orson at 11 days.

Orrin, who arrived at her house Dec. 12, 2017, needed extra care because of an injury to his leg, Sanders said. Orrin was removed from his biological mother after suffering a broken leg, and when the mother gave birth to Orson he was removed too, according to reports.

Despite his injured leg, the other children immediately took to the “happy little baby,” Sanders said.

“They were family,” she said. “My children were accepting of him.”

And Sanders bonded with him. When Orson arrived she bonded with him, too.

“I was his mom,” she said.

Then one day Child Protective Services social worker Fernando Rocha arrived at her home, Sanders said. Her daughter, then 6, had gone to school with a scrape on her leg, and school officials contacted CPS.

Sanders said Rocha showed up at 2:15 p.m. She said she raised her voice to him. He left, and at 5 p.m. she was told Orrin, Orson and a third foster child were being removed, according to her testimony.

“I fought the county to have them returned to me until the day they were adopted out,” she said.

Sanders testified she never faced criminal charges and no allegations of abuse were substantiated. She said Rocha believed she was overwhelmed with six children in the home, and thought removing the foster children would help.

She had begun the process of adopting Orrin and Orson at the time they were removed, Sanders said.

Her testimony will continue at 1:30 p.m.