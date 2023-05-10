BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A social worker who interviewed the eldest child of Trezell and Jacqueline West used coercive and suggestive questioning techniques and may have implanted false memories in the boy’s mind, a psychologist said Wednesday.

Dr. Susan Napolitano, called as an expert witness by the defense in the trial of the Wests, testified to what she said were multiple mistakes the interviewer made as she questioned the then-10-year-old boy about possible abuse in his home and what happened to his brothers Orrin, 4 and Orson, 3.

“There was a great deal of social pressure on this child during this interview,” said Napolitano, a licensed clinical and forensic psychologist who has conducted about 100 forensic interviews with children and reviewed hundreds more.

Her testimony is being used by the defense to cast doubt on the eldest child’s statements that he witnessed Orrin die in September 2020 and Orson disappeared days later.

The Wests are charged with murder and other offenses in the deaths of Orrin and Orson, whose bodies have not been found. The prosecution says the boys died about three months before the Wests reported them missing on Dec. 21, 2020.

The Wests maintain the boys disappeared that evening while playing outside. They’re the adoptive parents of the children, and defense counsel has suggested a sex offender or member of the boys’ biological family may be responsible.

Timothy Hennessy, lead attorney for Trezell West, and Alekxia Torres Stallings, lead attorney for Jacqueline West, have said authorities honed in on their clients from the beginning and failed to consider other theories or possible suspects.

The trial has been in session 20 days and is expected to end soon, with closing arguments coming as early as next week.

