BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The eldest child of Trezell and Jacqueline West told the Kern County Grand Jury last year he saw his youngest brothers just days before Christmas 2020, contradicting earlier interviews in which he said he hadn’t seen the children for weeks before they were reported missing.

It wasn’t until about 30 minutes into his testimony — after being shown an earlier interview with a social worker — that the boy told the grand jury he heard his brother Orrin, 4, gagging one night and the next day his parents told him he had died. As questioning continued, he said he hadn’t seen his youngest brother, Orson, 3, for a long time before he and Orrin were reported missing, and he believed Orson had been staying at a grandmother’s house.

The child’s hour-long testimony was read Tuesday morning as defense counsel for Trezell and Jacqueline West attempted to show the child, then 10, was influenced by improper questioning and his testimony is unreliable.

The Wests are charged with murder and other offenses in the deaths of Orrin and Orson, whose bodies have not been found. Prosecutor Eric Smith has said the boys died about three months before they were reported missing on Dec. 21, 2020.

Attorneys for the Wests have said their clients told the truth when they reported Orrin and Orson had been playing in the backyard of their California City home and disappeared during a brief period when Trezell West, who had been gathering firewood, went inside. Defense counsel have told the jury this is a kidnapping case and their clients are innocent of wrongdoing.

The trial is in its 19th day and closing arguments could take place next week.

This article will be updated.