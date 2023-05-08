BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Trezell and Jacqueline West’s eldest child, who last week testified to seeing one of his brothers die in 2020 and another disappear days later, was influenced by improper, coercive interview techniques that made him susceptible to false memories, a defense attorney said.

An expert witness who reviewed evidence in this case — including multiple interviews — will testify the social worker who interviewed the boy engaged in “browbeating” to make the child, then 10, say what she wanted him to say, said attorney Alekxia Torres Stallings. She said another witness enhanced surveillance images and footage taken of the West home and will testify to the methods used and what the enhanced footage reveals.

“There are no confessions and there is no forensic evidence, all we have is the story of a 10-year-old boy . . . ,” Torres Stallings said.

As lead attorney for Jacqueline West, Torres Stallings gave her opening statement Monday, the 18th day of trial, having chosen to wait until the prosecution finished presenting its case. The prosecution rested shortly before 11 a.m.

Jacqueline and Trezell West are charged with murder and other crimes in the deaths of their youngest adopted children, Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3. The boys were reported missing in December 2020 but prosecutor Eric Smith has said evidence — including the eldest boy’s testimony — indicates they died about three months earlier.

Their bodies have not been found.

“At the conclusion of our case, it is still a tragedy,” Torres Stallings told the jury.

But, she said, “The outstanding question of where the boys are will still remain.” She said the jury will find the case against the Wests can not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt and will acquit both of all charges.

Each of the Wests’ four other children, all 10 or younger at the time, told authorities they hadn’t seen Orrin and Orson for weeks. Trezell West’s parents and Jacqueline West’s mother said months had gone by without them seeing the youngest children.

Prosecutor Eric Smith has said both boys died in September 2020, when the Wests moved from an apartment in Bakersfield to a house in California City. They were reported missing by the Wests on Dec. 21, 2020.

Trezell West told authorities he was gathering firewood while the boys played outside. He said he briefly went indoors and when he came back out the boys were gone. Jacqueline West has said she was wrapping Christmas presents inside.

California City police, the FBI and Bakersfield police became involved, with the BPD eventually taking over the investigation.

A week after the reported disappearance, the eldest boy gave an interview to a social worker in which he said he saw Orrin die in the Bakersfield apartment. He said he heard noises in the night in the room where all the children slept. The next morning, he said, Orrin was face down on his mattress and later, when his parents entered the room, he saw the boy had vomited and his color was “fading.”

The eldest child told the social worker he touched Orrin and his body was cold.

Torres Stallings will call psychologist Dr. Susan Napolitano to the stand to illustrate how the boy’s statement was influenced by the social worker. She said Napolitano will go over the history of forensic interviews and the child abuse hysteria of the 1980s where dozens of adults were charged with crimes but later exonerated after it was shown children fabricated testimony due to suggestive questioning techniques.

Kern County had a prominent role among those cases, as Torres Stallings noted. Of 27 convictions in Kern County from 1982 to 1985 for involvement in alleged molestation rings, 25 were later overturned.