BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Until a week-and-a-half ago, Alexander Kalaveris didn’t know a neighbor had reported seeing Orrin and Orson West, missing since 2020 and presumed dead, at his Arlington, Texas home.

The neighbor was mistaken, Kalaveris said Thursday. The children in question are his own.

As Kalaveris testified via Zoom, a photo of his children was passed around to jurors hearing the case against Trezell and Jacqueline West, Orrin and Orson’s adoptive parents, who face murder and other charges.

Orrin and Orson have never been in his home, said Kalaveris, the first witness called on the 17th day of the Wests’ trial. He said he doesn’t know the neighbor who made the report.

An FBI agent has previously testified to receiving the tip in the months after the reported disappearance and relaying the information to Bakersfield police. Kalaveris testified police spoke to him for the first time last week.

Prosecutors allege Orrin and Orson died three months before the Wests reported them missing the evening of Dec. 21, 2020. Their bodies have not been found. The Wests, indicted by grand jury last year, told authorities the children went missing while playing in the backyard.

Defense counsel says authorities focused on the Wests instead of looking into other potential suspects. The defense has previously made reference to the Arlington report, noting the boys’ biological mother lived there.

Earlier this week, the Wests’ other children — two biological, two adopted — took the witness stand. The eldest, 12, said he witnessed Orrin die at their apartment in Bakersfield about a week before the family moved to California City. He said Orson disappeared days later.

The Wests moved in September 2020.

In interviews recorded a day after Orrin and Orson were reported missing, all four of the Wests’ other children said the boys hadn’t been seen for weeks.

Testimony will continue until 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The trial will not be in session Friday, but will resume on Monday.