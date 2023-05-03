Trezell West listens as defense attorney Timothy Hennessy talks to him on the first day of trial.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In early December 2020, Wanda West told her son Trezell she knew what she wanted for Christmas: a photo of his family by the fireplace in their California City home wearing the robes she had bought them.

She never got the photo, Wanda West said as tears formed, her body shaking as she struggled to contained her emotions. Before Christmas, two of her grandchildren, Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, would be reported missing. Soon after, her son’s four other children were taken into protective custody, where she could visit them just once a month.

During testimony via Zoom on Wednesday at the trial of Trezell West and his wife, Jacqueline, Wanda West said she hadn’t seen Orrin and Orson for months before they were reported missing. She saw the Wests’ other children on multiple occasions, but not them. She testified she assumed Jacqueline West’s mother had been watching them.

Jacqueline West’s mother has previously testified she didn’t watch the children.

Trezell and Jacqueline West are charged with murder and other crimes in the deaths of Orrin and Orson. The boys’ bodies have not been found, and prosecutors say evidence indicates they died about three months before reported missing on Dec. 21, 2020.

The Wests have denied the allegations, saying the boys disappeared while playing in the backyard of their California City home on Aspen Avenue. The Wests moved from an apartment in Bakersfield to California City three months earlier.

During cross-examination, Wanda West again spoke through tears as she described how police arrived at her home the morning of Dec. 22, 2020, and questioned the other children. She said she’s the woman who can be heard crying in the background of those interviews.

At that time, she knew the boys were missing. She said she can’t recall if she was told a murder investigation had begun.

