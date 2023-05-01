Trezell West listens as defense attorney Timothy Hennessy talks to him on the first day of trial.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 16-year-old boy who lived with the couple charged in the deaths of Orrin and Orson West testified he witnessed the wife on multiple occasions place younger children in a chokehold to get them to stop crying.

The teen, who lived with Trezell and Jacqueline West for about a year around 2016 — before the Wests adopted Orrin and Orson — demonstrated in court on Monday the move he said Jacqueline West used on two adopted children, especially one who cried frequently. He said Jacqueline West would sit on the floor with the child in front of her and interlock her arms around his neck while using her legs to grip the child’s legs and hold the rest of the body still.

The teen said Jacqueline West would scream at the child as she held him in that position for a period of time that could last anywhere from 5 minutes to an hour. The teen said he got angry but was young and couldn’t do anything to stop her.

Under cross-examination, the teen said he had a bed and room of his own while living with the Wests and had enough food and clothing. He acknowledged telling Wanda West, Trezell West’s mother, that he wished he could return after he was sent to another home.

Immediately after his testimony, the prosecution called one of the Wests’ adopted children, now 10, to the stand. The Wests’ other adopted child and two biological children are also expected to testify.

The Wests are charged with second-degree murder and other crimes in the deaths of Orrin and Orson, who prosecutors say died about three months before the Wests reported them missing on Dec. 21, 2020. Their bodies have not been found.

The couple has said the boys disappeared while playing outside when Trezell West, who they say was gathering firewood, briefly went inside their California City home.

The Wests lived in an apartment in Bakersfield until September 2020, when they moved to California City.

The 10-year-old testified he remembers living at both places, but he struggled to answer a number of questions posed by prosecutor Eric Smith, among them the names of his adopted parents. The boy was able to identify Trezell and Jacqueline when shown photos.

He said both Orrin and Orson lived at the California City home. His testimony will resume at 1:30 p.m.