BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An FBI agent on Tuesday testified he received a report Orrin and Orson West had been spotted in Arlington, Texas months after their adoptive parents reported them missing.

Later Tuesday, the birth mother of the boys testified via Zoom. She said she has an apartment in Arlington.

Dean answered “no” when prosecutor Eric Smith asked if she took the boys or had someone take them for her. She said she provided a DNA swab to investigators and gave them her cellphone number.

The adoptive parents, Trezell and Jacqueline West, are charged with murder and other crimes in the deaths of Orrin and Orson, whose bodies have not been found after reported missing the evening of Dec. 21, 2020. A grand jury indicted the Wests in March 2022.

Smith alleges the boys died sometime in September 2020. He has called multiple witnesses who testified to not seeing the boys after the family moved from Bakersfield to California City that month. The Wests’ four other children will also be called to testify.

The defense says the couple told the truth to authorities and that the boys disappeared while playing in the backyard after Trezell West, who said he was gathering firewood, briefly went inside. Defense counsel has argued authorities honed in on their clients instead of looking into other potential suspects.

On Tuesday, the 12th day of trial, Dean testified Orrin — whose name was changed from Cinsere — suffered a broken leg in 2016 while she wasn’t home. He was removed from her care by the Department of Human Services. Orson — who had been named Classic — was taken from her about a week after she gave birth to him in 2017.

The Wests eventually fostered the children.

Dean did not get along with the Wests but denied getting into an altercation with Jacqueline West during a visitation. Alekxia Torres Stallings, lead attorney for Jacqueline West, noted Child Protective Services said she became “confrontational” and “aggressive” with her client. Dean admitted to previously lying to law enforcement when Orrin was injured.

Dean said she learned the boys had been adopted when called by someone who told her they had been reported missing. She watched the news and recognized Orrin and Orson as her children.

David Hunter, an FBI agent who took part in the excavation of the Wests’ backyard, said “nothing that appeared to be a human remain to the visual eye” was found.

He recalled receiving the report of the Arlington sighting and passing that and a license plate number to the Bakersfield Police Department, which had become the lead agency on the case. The FBI at that point was only involved in a secondary role, he said.