BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A resident of the Bakersfield apartment complex where Trezell and Jacqueline West lived testified she received a call from another person who was shaken by an incident that occurred in September 2020.

The Wests are on trial on charges including murder in the deaths of adopted sons Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3. The boys’ bodies have not been found.

Laura Aguirre on Wednesday — the 11th day of trial — testified she has lived at the Casa Loma Apartments on Lotus Lane for over a decade. The Wests lived there until moving to a house in California City in near the end of September 2020.

Aguirre said she received a call from someone who had been at the complex who was “crying and panicking” about hearing a loud noise and seeing a couple near a large metal trash bin. The upset person described hearing a “really bad noise.”

After the Wests reported Orrin and Orson missing about, that person again contacted Aguirre. The person told her the Wests were the two she saw near the trash bin, Aguirre said.

Prosecutor Eric Smith has said evidence indicates Orrin and Orson died three months before the Wests reported them missing on Dec. 21, 2020. Multiple witnesses, including relatives of the couple, have testified to not seeing the boys after the Wests moved to California City.

The Wests’ four other children told authorities Orrin and Orson hadn’t been seen for months before they were reported missing, according to Smith and testimony from police. The children will be called to testify.

The couple’s attorneys have argued authorities overlooked other avenues of investigation, including failing to check on dozens of sex offenders who lived in California City at the time of the disappearance. Both Trezell and Jacqueline West maintained their innocence in interviews with law enforcement played for the jury.

The Wests told police the boys were playing in the backyard while Trezell West gathered firewood and went missing after he briefly went inside. Authorities have said there is no evidence supporting their statement.

The jury on Wednesday afternoon was scheduled to travel to sites of relevance to the case in Bakersfield, and on Thursday will spend the entire day in California City. The trial will resume Tuesday.