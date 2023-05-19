BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury found Trezell and Jacqueline West guilty of five of seven charges in connection to the disappearance of their adopted sons Orrin and Orson West.

The jury found Trezell and Jacqueline West guilty of second degree murder in the death of Orrin, but the jurors could not reach verdicts on two charges related to Orson — conspiring to commit a murder and second-degree murder.

Jurors, family and media convened at the Kern County Superior Court in downtown Bakersfield on May 19 for the reading of the jury’s verdict.

Judge Charles Brehmer noted the jury reached its verdict on May 18.