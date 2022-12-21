BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two years have passed since the community was rocked by the disappearance of two young boys in California City.

Dec. 21, 2020, was the day Orrin and Orson West were reported missing, sparking massive searches in the desert city in eastern Kern County, rewards offered totaling more than $100,000 for information leading to their whereabouts and leading to a collective puzzlement over how two young boys could have vanished without a trace.

In March came a shocking turn of events: police arrested the boys’ adoptive parents and prosecutors held a press conference where they announced they believe the children were killed three months before authorities were notified of their disappearance.

Trezell and Jacqueline West are charged with second-degree murder and other offenses and are scheduled for trial next month.

A toy drive in honor of the boys will be held at 11 a.m. at Big Shotz Bar & Grill in Lancaster, and at 5 p.m. a group will gather for a candlelight vigil outside Kern County Superior Court on Truxtun Avenue.

Orrin was 4 and Orson 3 when reported missing.

A gag order remains in effect and limited details have been released regarding the evidence that led to the Wests being indicted.

Multiple lawsuits are pending, with the boys’ biological parents suing the county and arguing negligence by the Department of Human Services contributed to the deaths. Human Services ignored reports of suspected abuse by the Wests, according to a suit filed by the boys’ mother.