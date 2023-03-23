Jacqueline and Trezell West were arraigned in March of last year on charges including murder.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There will be no closure at the end of the trial of Trezell and Jacqueline West, defense attorney Timothy Hennessy told potential jurors.

He told them to forget about a storybook ending. Not all questions will be answered.

The bottom line, he said, is whatever happened to Orrin and Orson West — the adopted children of Trezell and Jacqueline — is a tragedy. The boys have been missing more than two years and the prosecution alleges they were killed by their adoptive parents.

“This is about as heavy as it gets,” Hennessy said Thursday during voir dire, when attorneys question potential jurors before selecting who will sit on the jury.

Trezell and Jacqueline West are charged with second-degree murder, among other offenses. It’s alleged Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, died three months before the couple reported them missing Dec. 21, 2020. Their bodies have not been found.

Hennessy and Victor Nasser represent Trezell West while Alekxia Torres Stallings and Fatima Rodriguez are defense counsel for Jacqueline West.

Eric Smith is the prosecutor handling the case.

Prospective jurors were asked if they can set aside their emotions while hearing testimony from child witnesses, pay attention to “hours upon hours” of surveillance footage, ignore media coverage, treat civilian witnesses on an equal footing with police witnesses and remain fair and impartial throughout the proceedings. They were asked about their employment, prior contacts with law enforcement, whether they’d served on a jury before.

Attorneys used stories to illustrate legal concepts. Through a PowerPoint presentation, Hennessy adapted the tale of the “The Three Pigs” with the Big Bad Wolf as a defendant on trial and asked potential jurors to reach a conclusion on whether the wolf should be found guilty of residential terror.

Torres Stallings talked about the Trojan Horse in asking whether the group would be willing to question an investigation after the fact. In that story, the Trojans brought the huge wooden horse within their well-defended city without thoroughly examining it and were defeated when Greek soldiers hiding inside later opened the gates for their countrymen.

The attorney was illustrating how jurors should think for themselves and question evidence; it may not be what it seems.

Smith said 99.9% of murder trials have a body. He asked potential jurors if they could sit on a trial in which there was circumstantial evidence someone died but no images of the victims’ bodies.

A number of people were dismissed. Some said they simply couldn’t sit on a trial involving child victims. Others were excused by attorneys with no reason given.

A second group of prospective jurors was called into the courtroom late Thursday afternoon. Jury selection will continue Friday morning and is expected to finish by the end of the day. The trial is slated to begin Tuesday.