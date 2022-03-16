BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A defense motion was granted Wednesday ordering prosecutors to turn over information gathered in the case against accused child killers Trezell and Jacqueline West but redact material that would violate medical privacy laws.

Prosecutor Bryant Estep acknowledged defense lawyers Timothy Hennessy and Alekxia Torres Stallings were entitled to the discovery and said it will be provided.

Estep said a “voluminous amount of material” has been gathered which the District Attorney’s office is uploading to a digital format. He estimated it’s equivalent to 200 to 300 gigabytes of data.

A new motions date in the case was set for Tuesday. Judge Chad A. Louie said the defendants must appear. Defense counsel appeared on their behalf for Wednesday’s hearing.

The Wests are held without bail.

Prosecutors have said the Wests’ youngest adopted sons, Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, were killed three months before they were reported missing. Their bodies have not been found.

Trezell West, 35, told authorities the boys were playing outside their California City home while he gathered firewood Dec. 21, 2020. He said he briefly went inside and when he came back out they had vanished.

Information received a week later led to the involvement of the Bakersfield Police Department, which eventually took over the investigation from California City police. Dozens of searches were conducted, as well as digging at sites in Bakersfield and California City.

The Wests were indicted March 1 on two counts of second-degree murder, among other charges. They previously lived at Casa Loma Apartments in Bakersfield.

A gag order has been issued barring attorneys, law enforcement and witnesses from talking about the case.