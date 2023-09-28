BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Following multiple postponements, the sentencing of Trezell and Jacqueline West, convicted of murder in the death of one of their adopted sons and of abusing another, is scheduled to go forward this morning.

There remains the possibility of another delay, but if the sentencing proceeds at 8:30 a.m. the Wests will receive a life term in prison after being found guilty of second-degree murder, among other charges.

Defense counsel have previously filed motions to postpone sentencing to provide more information to the court. There is a gag order in the case barring attorneys from speaking and the release of court filings, preventing the content of the motions from being made public.

If the Wests are sentenced and the gag order lifted, the District Attorney’s Office will hold a press conference at 10 a.m.

After a weekslong trial, jurors in May found Trezell West, 37, and Jacqueline West, 33, guilty of second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and child cruelty regarding the death of Orrin, 4, but failed to reach verdicts on second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with 3-year-old Orson’s death. A guilty verdict for child cruelty was returned regarding Orson.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Second-degree murder carries a prison term of 15 years to life. The couple was also convicted of falsely reporting an emergency.

The Wests reported Orrin and Orson missing from their California City home on Dec. 21, 2020. Prosecutors say the boys died three months earlier while the family was still living at an apartment in Bakersfield, but defense counsel has argued the boys could have been kidnapped by a sex offender or a member of their biological family.