BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Superior Court is working to remove illegal postings of audio of the Trezell and Jacqueline West trial from online platforms.

Live audio of proceedings in the murder trial of Trezell and Jacqueline West are available through the court’s website, but any rebroadcasting, republication, or streaming of the proceedings on other platforms are against a court order and are illegal. You can log on and listen to the court’s audio at this link.

Judge Charles Brehmer reminded attendees of the order at the beginning of the Thursday afternoon session.

Judge Charles Brehmer began this afternoon's session of the Trezell and Jacqueline West trial by reminding everyone that it is illegal to rebroadcast the court's live stream of the proceedings. #WestsTrial — KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) April 13, 2023

Language at the top of the court’s audio stream states:

Users of the Court’s audio streaming service are reminded of the general prohibition against the photographing, recording, and rebroadcasting of court proceedings (including those held by telephone or videoconference). See California Rule of Court 1.150 and this Court’s Standing Order No. 19-0005. Any recording of a court proceeding is absolutely prohibited without a court order. Violation of this order of the Court is punishable as contempt pursuant to Code of Civil Procedure § 1209.

Thousands have logged on to listen in on proceedings since the trial began on March 28. Nearly 2,000 listeners logged on March 30.

“Court access is extremely important,” Kern County Superior Court Public Affairs Officer Kristin Davis told KGET.com.

“The unfortunate decision of a few individuals to violate the court order will not stop us for ensuring the public has access to the proceedings.”

The case of missing Orrin and Orson West and the ongoing trial of Trezell and Jacqueline West has garnered an intense following among online audiences. On YouTube, hundreds of videos from creators document the search for the boys, and the murder trial of their adoptive parents.

The bodies of Orrin and Orson West have not been found.

KGET.com reporter Jason Kotowski is live-tweeting proceedings. You can follow the proceedings on Twitter when court is session.