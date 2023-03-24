Jacqueline and Trezell West were arraigned in March of last year on charges including murder.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A jury was chosen Friday morning for the trial of Trezell and Jacqueline West, the California City couple charged with murder and other crimes after two of their adopted children went missing more than two years ago.

The panel of seven women and five men was selected at 11:11 a.m. Also chosen were six alternate jurors.

They’ll hearing opening statements from attorneys on Tuesday morning, and at the end of the months-long trial will be tasked with deciding whether the Wests killed Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3.

The trial is expected to last into June.

Prosecutors allege the boys died three months before the Wests reported them missing in December 2020. Their bodies have not been found.

This article will be updated.