UPDATE: Court officials sent an email at 8:52 a.m. telling media to arrive at Department 4 at 11 a.m. with cameras. The judge has previously said filming would only be allowed during opening statements, closing arguments and the outcome of the trial.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After two days of deliberations, jurors in the trial of Trezell and Jacqueline West have submitted three notes and are returning at 11 a.m. Friday.

Numerous social media posts are saying verdicts have been reached, but there has been no official confirmation. Asked why the jury was returning later than its usual 9 a.m. start time, a bailiff said there had been scheduling issues.

Jurors sat through weeks of testimony and viewed dozens of exhibits in the trial of the adoptive parents accused of killing Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3. Closing arguments were presented Tuesday and the jury spent Wednesday and Thursday deliberating.

The first note was submitted at 11:17 a.m. Wednesday. The jury asked for read-back of testimony from one of the Wests’ children and a next door neighbor.

Two notes arrived Thursday. In the first, at 1:48 p.m., the jury asked three questions, among them seeking clarification on which charges applies to Orrin and which applied to Orson.

Another note was sent at 2:55 p.m. and made reference to the jury instructions, asking if only an overt act can result in a guilty verdict on certain charges.

Judge Charles R. Brehmer sent back responses to each of the notes after conferring with attorneys.

Trezell and Jacqueline West are each charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of willful cruelty to a child, falsely reporting an emergency, involuntary manslaughter, and conspiracy to commit murder. They face life terms in prison if convicted.

Prosecutor Eric Smith has argued the boys died three months before the Wests reported them missing on Dec. 21, 2020. He said the couple got ride of the bodies then lied to law enforcement about their disappearance.

The boys’ bodies have not been found.

Defense attorneys Timothy Hennessy and Alekxia Torres Stallings, lead attorneys for Trezell and Jacqueline, respectively, have said their clients told the truth: Trezell was gathering firewood in the backyard as the boys played, he briefly went inside and when he returned the boys were gone.