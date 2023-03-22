BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County judge on Wednesday found a gag order issued in the case of two missing California City boys and whose adoptive parents are facing murder charges does not include certain records that may be held by Child Protective Services.

With Judge Charles R. Brehmer’s ruling, specific records regarding prior referrals to CPS about Orrin and Orson West could be disclosed.

Under state Senate Bill 39, when a child dies while living with a parent or guardian previous abuse or neglect referrals must be made public, as must risk and safety assessments, the child’s health care records and police reports if child abuse or neglect was substantiated.

Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, have been missing for more than two years and are presumed dead. Their adoptive adoptive parents, Trezell and Jacqueline West, are charged with second-degree murder, among other crimes, and their trial is scheduled to begin next week.

The boys were removed from their biological parents following suspected child abuse. They were placed with the Wests in 2018.

In a lawsuit filed against the county, the boys’ biological mother said she noticed during visits with the boys that they seemed scared and were losing weight, and Orson had scratches on his face. The mother, Ryan Dean, says in the suit the county put the boys in a dangerous situation by placing them with the Wests.