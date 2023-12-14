BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County didn’t violate the state’s open meetings law in its rejection of a claim filed by the mother of Orrin and Orson West, a judge ruled this week.

There was no violation of the Brown Act — which guarantees the public’s right to attend meetings held by local government — because no meeting was held, Judge Thomas S. Clark wrote in his ruling.

Instead, the claim — a precursor to a lawsuit — was rejected on its merits without discussion by county supervisors, Clark wrote.

“Neither the Kern County Board of Supervisors nor any individual supervisor took action on said claim,” Clark wrote in the ruling filed Tuesday.

He added, “There is no authority which requires the Board of Supervisors to take up and discuss in open session pending claims or litigation matters.”

Attorneys for Ryan Dean filed a lawsuit in June of 2022 alleging the county violated the Brown Act by dismissing her claim without allowing public access “to its decision-making process.”

Background to the legal proceedings

In 2016, Orrin was removed from Dean’s custody after she took him to Memorial Hospital for a broken leg and child abuse was suspected. In 2017, she gave birth to Orson and he was taken by the county a week later.

The children eventually ended up in the care of adoptive parents Trezell and Jacqueline West, who reported them missing in December 2020.

In March of last year, the Wests were indicted on charges including second-degree murder in the boys’ deaths. They were found guilty of multiple charges and are serving life terms in prison.

The boys’ bodies have not been found.

After her claim was rejected, Dean filed a $40 million lawsuit in federal court alleging the Kern County Department of Human Services unlawfully took her children and placed them in danger by allowing the Wests to adopt them.

Earlier this year, a federal judge determined the suit failed to substantiate any claim against defendants Kim Johnson, director of the California Department of Social Services, the Kern County Department of Human Services, Dena Murphy, former KCDHS director and social worker Anna Zavala-Garza.

The judge dismissed them from the suit and last week rejected a motion to reconsider his decision. The only remaining defendants are the Wests.