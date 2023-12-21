BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For friends and family of the West boys, Dec. 21 is never easy — it is the day adoptive parents Trezell and Jacqueline West told police the boys, 3-year-old Orson and 4-year-old Orrin, born Cinsere and Classic Pettus, had gone missing from their home in California City.

“Three years missing and they didn’t even get a chance and I think it’s just not fair,” said family friend Keisha Stevenson.

To celebrate their lives, family and friends showed up at Martin Luther King Jr. Park Thursday and prayed for the boys.

“It’s been a tough journey and sadness; we have to keep pushing and keep their names out there,” said cousin of the boys, Rosanna Wills.

They then handed out toys to children for the holidays, bringing many of the children joy. Making it a day of happiness for other families, as one family continues to heal from losing two young boys they love.

“This could have been them, here, they didn’t even get a chance to be able to enjoy this, this moment,” said Stevenson.

“I could only imagine the biological parents I could only imagine what they’re going through every year, every holiday, every birthday,” Willis said. “I just tell people love your kids, because you never know. Tomorrow is not promised.”

After multiple searches, months of investigation, and a trial, Trezell and Jacqueline West were found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Orrin, and the couple was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison. However, the boys’ bodies still have not been found.

“We need justice. We need closure. It won’t be closure because it’s two babies who didn’t even get a chance to feel how this world would be,” said Stevenson.

The family says they are still hoping for justice for both boys and that their bodies will be found so their birth parents can have closure.