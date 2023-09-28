BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jacqueline and Trezell West were finally sentenced to prison Thursday for the killing of their adopted son Orrin. The couple was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for second-degree murder and child cruelty.

During sentencing, on behalf of Jacqueline West, defense attorney Alekxia Torres Stalling asked the judge to consider probation and said she lost “so much already, her kids, her husband and house.” But Judge Charles Brehmer sentenced Jacqueline to 15 years to life saying she was not the victim in the case.

After the sentencing, District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer held a press conference emphasizing there was no evidence that the children were alive. It was clear they were killed by the people entrusted by the system to care for them, Zimmer said.

Zimmer thanked law enforcement for its investigation throughout every aspect of this case and made clear that she will never give up hope that the boys bodies will be found.