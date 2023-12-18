BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friends and family of Orrin and Orson West will be holding a candle light vigil and toy giveaway Thursday to mark the third anniversary of the disappearance of the two young boys reported missing in 2020.

An anonymous organizer has wrapped toys to distribute to children ages six to 12-years-old on Dec. 21 at 815 Potomac Ave., across the street from Bessie Owens School, beginning at 2 p.m.

On Dec. 21, 2020, the Wests told police Orson, 3, and Orrin, 4, had gone missing from the backyard of their home on the edge of the vast, desert community of California City.

After multiple searches, scores of interview, months of investigation and a trial, Trezell and Jacqueline West, the boys’ adoptive parents, were found guilty of second-degree murder and were sentenced to life terms in prison.

The Wests were sentenced to 15 years of life in prison plus four years.

Orrin and Orson West, who were born Cinsere and Classic Pettus, are presumed dead and were never found.