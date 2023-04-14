BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — He spoke with a soft voice, answering questions without a problem until asked to name his son’s children.

Phillip West, father of Trezell West, gave the names of his son’s two biological children. Then he paused.

“Don’t do this to me,” Phillip West said, his voice breaking, eyes watering as he looked across the room at prosecutor Eric Smith.

Judge Charles R. Brehmer told him to take a moment to compose himself. Phillip West took a sip of water, let a few moments pass in silence then continued to testify at the trial of his son, who, along with his wife are charged with murder in the deaths of their two youngest adopted sons.

Trezell and Jacqueline West, are accused in the deaths Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, whom they reported missing Dec. 21, 2020, from their home in California City.

Prosecutors say the boys died about three months earlier. Their bodies have not been found.

Click here to read 17 News’ live tweets of Friday’s proceedings.

Phillip West on Friday testified he never saw Orrin or Orson after his son’s family moved to California City. Prompted by Smith, he recalled telling police the last time he could be sure he saw all the children together was July 4, 2020.

The move to California City happened in September 2020.

Phillip West said back in March 2020 he saw Trezell, Jacqueline and the children about every other week. He said the children on numerous occasions were dropped off at the house on Potomac Avenue he shared with his wife and younger son.

At that time, Trezell and Jacqueline West lived at the Casa Loma Apartments on Lotus Lane in Bakersfield. Phillip West said he never went to the California City home, but would have visited soon.

The boys’ disappearance changed that.

On Dec. 19, 2020, Trezell and Jacqueline West dropped their four other children — two biological, two adopted — off at the Potomac Avenue house. They were supposed to stay a couple days while Trezell and Jacqueline spent the weekend in California City with Orrin and Orson.

Phillip West didn’t see Orrin and Orson that day. Trezell and Jacqueline West told investigators the boys stayed in a van.

But Bakersfield police Detective John Ryan, who testified later Friday, said surveillance footage recovered by investigators indicates otherwise.

A surveillance camera from a nearby home took video that shows Trezell and Jacqueline West leave their California City home and get in the van on Dec. 19, 2020, Ryan said.

Only four children get in the van with them, he said.

Phillip West said he was in denial when he first heard the allegations against his son. He said he’s still “mind-boggled” by the situation.

The person Trezell West is accused of being is not the type of person he raised his sons to be, Phillip West said.

“I raised them to be fathers,” he said. “I had no father. I know what it takes.”

Early in his testimony, Phillip West seemed to reveal just how much the allegations have damaged his relationship with Trezell West.

Smith, the prosecutor, asked Phillip West how many children he has.

“Then, or now?” Phillip West asked. He didn’t elaborate on what he meant. When Smith asked again how many children he has fathered, he said Trezell and Josiah. The trial resumes 9 a.m. Monday.