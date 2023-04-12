BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A day after Jacqueline West reported her two youngest children missing, a Bakersfield police detective pressed her for information, saying what she’d said so far about the disappearance didn’t make sense. He accused her of withholding information, possibly to protect her husband.

Detective John Ryan asked if “something bad” happened and she and her husband, Trezell West, panicked and did something to Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3. He said it sounds like they created an alibi because Christmas was approaching and people would notice the boys were gone. The interview occurred Dec. 22, 2020.

Jacqueline West maintained she and Trezell West did nothing wrong, according to a portion of the interview played Wednesday, the sixth day of the Wests’ trial. She acknowledged “it sounds bad” when told her four other children said Orrin and Orson hadn’t been seen for months.

“It sounds really bad,” Ryan responded.

Trezell and Jacqueline West are charged with second-degree murder and other crimes in the deaths of Orrin and Orson, two of their four adopted children. They also have two biological children.

Orrin and Orson’s bodies have not been found. Prosecutors say evidence including statements from the other children indicates they died three months before they were reported missing.

The Wests, indicted in March of last year, have pleaded not guilty. Their attorneys have argued police failed to properly document information and investigate all leads. They said law enforcement didn’t start questioning sex offenders in California City until a week had passed.

During the interview — the rest of which will be played Thursday — Jacqueline West said her husband had been gathering firewood in the backyard while Orrin and Orson were playing outside the evening of Dec. 21, 2020. Trezell West briefly came inside and when he came back out the children were gone, she said.

They searched the house and the yard and noticed the side gate had been left open. Jacqueline West said they checked everywhere the children could be hiding then called 911.

Ryan, however, said there was no evidence supporting her claims. No surveillance footage, footprints or witnesses indicating the boys left the yard. Another officer said there was no evidence Orrin and Orson had even been at the home that night.

“You know something bad happened,” Ryan told her. He said it’s time to tell the truth. The detective said it’s freezing cold outside — the interview was held at the California City Police Department — and the boys must be hungry.

But Jacqueline West said she didn’t have any answers. She didn’t know why her other children would lie. The other kids had seen Orrin and Orson just days earlier, she said.

She told Ryan and the other law enforcement present she believed the boys were being held in someone’s house.

“It is slim,” Ryan said of the odds of a random person taking the children.

The detective pointed out her lack of emotion. “You haven’t even shed a tear,” he said. Jacqueline West told them she has cried but can’t cry in front of them.

Asked about how she and Trezell West discipline the children, she said she has spanked the children in the past but doesn’t like it. Instead she chooses to punish them by withholding a sweet snack or toy, or Trezell West will scold them, she said.

At one point an FBI agent who had stayed quiet for most of the interview questioned her attachment to the boys.

“I don’t think you care about those two kids,” he said. Ryan shortly afterward asked her if she adopted the boys because of the money she received from the state. She denied that.

But she told them she did have a regret: She wished she hadn’t called law enforcement because now she and her husband were being blamed.

The trial resumes 9 a.m. Thursday. It’s expected to last into early June.