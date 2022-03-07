BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The lawyers representing the adoptive parents charged with murder in the deaths of Orrin and Orson West are holding a news conference this afternoon.

The conference will be held 12:30 p.m. at 1318 K St., the Law Office of Torres Torres Stallings. Alekxia Torres Stallings represents Jacqueline West and Timothy Hennessy is defense counsel for Trezell West.

Prosecutors have said the boys, Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, were killed three months before they were were reported missing. Their bodies have not been found.

Trezell West, 35, told authorities the boys were playing outside while he gathered firewood Dec. 21, 2020. He said he briefly went inside and when he came back out the boys had vanished.

Information received a week later led to the involvement of the Bakersfield Police Department, which eventually took over the investigation from California City police. Dozens of searches were conducted, as well as digging at sites in Bakersfield and California City.

The couple was indicted March 1.