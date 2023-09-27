BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County District Attorney’s Office will hold a press conference Thursday if the sentencing of Trezell and Jacqueline West moves forward as scheduled and the gag order is lifted.

The Wests are scheduled for sentencing at 8:30 a.m. after being convicted in the death of one of their adopted children and the abuse of another. Sentencing has been postponed twice before.

Attorneys and others connected to the case have been barred from speaking after a gag order was issued following the Wests’ arrest in March of last year.

After a weekslong trial, in May jurors found Trezell West, 36, and Jacqueline West, 33, guilty of second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and child cruelty regarding the death of Orrin, 4, but failed to reach verdicts on second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with 3-year-old Orson’s death. A guilty verdict for child cruelty was returned regarding Orson.

The boys were reported missing by the Wests in December 2020, but prosecutors say the children were killed three months earlier. Their bodies have not been found.